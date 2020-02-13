Meritus Credit Union names retiring CEO's successor

Connie Roy, president and CEO of Meritus Credit Union in Lafayette, La., has announced her intention to retire on Sept. 15.

She will be succeeded by Brian Leger, currently the credit union’s chief administrative officer, who has been with the $203 million-asset shop for the last 15 years.

Roy has spent more than three decades in the credit union movement and plans to spend more time with her family after retirement, along with traveling and volunteering.

“On behalf of the board, senior management, and staff of Meritus Credit Union, I want to say thank you to Connie for her years of service and the leadership role she has played in making Meritus CU the extraordinary organization it is today,” Dale Henderson, Meritus Credit Union’s board chairman, said in a press release. “Connie’s contributions will always be valued and remembered.”

During Roy’s 20 years at the helm, assets at Meritus grew from $40 million in 2000 to more than $200 million today. During that same period, membership more than tripled, rising from 7,000 to more than 22,000 currently.

During his time as chief administrative officer, Leger led the credit union’s community development, human resources, marketing and IT departments. Henderson praised the incoming CEO’s commitment to the credit union and to the wider industry.

“Like Connie, Brian shares a passion for this organization, its members, staff, and communities we serve and we look forward to continued success under his leadership,” Henderson said.

Meritus Credit Union earned just under $915,000 in net income last year, down 12.4% from 2018.