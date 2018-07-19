MeridianLink, which claims to have developed the financial industry's first multi-channel loan and new account origination platform, added 26 new customers – including 18 credit union clients – during the second quarter of 2018.

The company already had 66 of the top 100 credit unions in the U.S. (by asset size) in its list of clients.

Tim Nguyen, CEO, MeridianLink

“These new clients serve as validation of our ambitious plan to become the leading financial services software platform in the credit and lending industry,” CEO Tim Nguyen said in a statement. “We thank our partners for pushing MeridianLink beyond our boundaries and helping us innovate. Together, MeridianLink and our partners achieve remarkable results.”

The new credit unions clients are:



Alabama Central Credit Union (based in Birmingham, Ala.; $142 million in assets)

AMOCO Federal Credit Union (Texas City, Texas; $939 million)

Ashland Credit Union (Ashland, Ky.; $233 million)

Belco Community Credit Union (Harrisburg, Pa.; $598 million)

Compass Community Credit Union (Eureka, Calif.; $139 million)

Elko Federal Credit Union (Elko, Nev.,; $162 million)

Essential Federal Credit Union (Baton Rouge, La.; $321 million)

Fairwinds Credit Union (Orlando, Fla.; $2.2 billion)

Family First of NY Federal Credit Union (Rochester, N.Y.; $204 million)

Fort Billings Federal Credit Union (Gibbstown, N.J.; $61 million)

Great Northwest Federal Credit Union (Aberdeen, Wash.; $141 million)

Hancock Federal Credit Union (Findlay, Ohio; $79 million)

LBS Financial Credit Union (Westminster, Calif.; $1.4 billion)

Nordstrom Federal Credit Union (Seattle; $57 million)

NSWC Federal Credit Union (Dalhgren, Va.; $379 million)

Oswego County Federal Credit Union (Oswego, N.Y.; $82 million)

Service One Credit Union (Bowling Green, Ky.; $163 million)

TopLine Federal Credit Union (Maple Grove, Minn.; $427 million)

Taking into account MeridianLink’s recent merger with the ACTion, Synergy and Achieve divisions of CRIF Lending Solutions, the combined organization services approximately 1,200 customers and over 300,000 end-users.

