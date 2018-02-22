Lino Lakes, Minn.-based core processing provider Sharetec on Thursday said Menlo Survey Federal Credit Union, Menlo Park, Calif., has made the choice to change core systems to Sharetec products.

The $65 million CU serves employees of the U.S. Geological Survey and their families, plus select employee groups. Menlo Survey FCU said it was faced with a challenge as many of its members have reached retirement age or moved away. The credit union reported it chose Sharetec’s Home Banking and Mobile product, along with Bill Payment, Picture Pay and P2P, so those members can stay in touch with the credit union regardless of their locale.

“When evaluating possible business partners, our credit union looked for a company that brings all of the necessary pieces together,” Kelly Keniston, credit union manager for Menlo Survey FCU, said in a statement. “Our ideal partner values security highly, offers products that are highly functional and easy to use for both our members and staff, keeps up with technology, and works with our other business partners, all while being cost effective. With these criteria in mind, Sharetec was the obvious choice for our credit union. We look forward to joining the Sharetec community this summer.”

“Sharetec is excited to be a part of the growth of Menlo Survey FCU as they embark upon a new chapter in their credit union history. We look forward to a long-term relationship as the credit union builds a solid foundation of products and services designed to meet the ever-changing technology landscape,” said Richard Place, VP of sales for Sharetec.

Sharetec System, a provider of both in-house and service bureau core solutions, serves nearly 300 credit unions after posting 67% growth since 2000.

