Kenn Miller is retiring from MembersOwn Credit Union after 33 years as president and 40 years of working at the credit union.

Miller will step down on Feb. 15, 2018.

“It has been an honor to lead this outstanding organization alongside its dedicated employees, volunteers and members,” Miller said in a press release. “I now plan to seek a new opportunity as I move closer to my family in Colorado. I am confident MembersOwn will continue to innovate and grow as they deliver exceptional financial services.”

Miller began as a staff accountant in 1977 — when the CU was known as Lincoln Telephone Employees Cooperative Credit Association — and became president in 1984.

Under Miller’s leadership, the CU has gone from $3.5 million in assets to more than $100 million in 2017, and from 1,600 members to more than 10,000.

Miller also brought MembersOwn through evolutions in banking such as IRA accounts, debit cards, credit cards, home equity loans, first mortgage loans, ATMs, online banking and mobile banking. He guided the credit union through the ultra-high interest rates in the early 1980s to the historic low interest rates of the 2010s.

During Miller’s tenure as president, the credit union completed mergers with Southeast Nebraska Federal Credit Union (2008) and Ameritas Employees Credit Union (2014). In 2008, the field of membership for the Lincoln, Neb.-based CU expanded to include individuals in Lancaster and Gage Counties.

Miller has served as a volunteer in many CU organizations including the Lincoln Chapter of Credit Unions, Nebraska Credit Union League, Millennium Corporate Credit Union and Lincoln Junior Saltdogs among others.

The MembersOwn Credit Union board of directors will now begin the process of filling Miller’s position.