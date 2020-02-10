© 2020 Arizent. All rights reserved.
Membership, net income up at Crane Credit Union

By Aaron Passman
February 10, 2020, 1:23 p.m. EST
Crane Credit Union reported strong results for 2019, including gains in membership and lending.

The Odon, Ind.-based institution saw membership rise by more than 6% last year to nearly 52,800 members, while assets were up 5% from 2018 to pass $617 million. Loan balances grew by 3.5%, including a similar lift in the used-car lending space. Net income rose by about 7.7% to $6.8 million.

Along with strong financial results, Crane also received its first Dora Maxwell Social Responsibility award last year and developed “Crane Cares,” a company-wide program to give back to the community.

Aaron Passman
Editor, Credit Union Journal
