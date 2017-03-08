The Cooperative Credit Union Association announced it will pay out a dues rebate of 7.5% back to its member credit unions for 2016.
CCUA, the trade association serving credit unions in the states of Delaware, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Rhode Island, said the rebate falls in line with its strategic objective of “embracing the cooperative model and delivering value” back to its member credit unions.
