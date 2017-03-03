Members of Cornerstone Federal Credit Union, Carlisle, Pa., voted in favor of a proposed merger with Belco Community Credit Union in Harrisburg, Pa., the two credit unions said Friday.
The member vote took place Thursday evening at a special meeting. Approval came despite an attempted protest led by a retired Cornerstone FCU CEO.
