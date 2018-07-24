Member Loyalty Group, a credit union service organization that measures and tracks member feedback, has signed 14 new credit union clients, six of which have more than $1 billion in assets.

The new clients comprise:



Orlando Federal Credit Union ($238 million in assets; based in Orlando, Fla.)

Pioneer Federal Credit Union ($449 million; Mountain Home, Idaho)

SkyOne Federal Credit Union ($465 million; Hawthorne, Calif.)

Rivermark Community Credit Union ($849 million; Beaverton, Ore.)

Simplicity Credit Union ($249 million; Marshfield, Wis.)

Gather Federal Credit Union ($501 million; Lihue, Hawaii)

Premier America Credit Union ($2.4 billion; Chatsworth, Calif.)

The Tennessee Credit Union ($316 million; Nashville, Tenn.)

Meridian Credit Union ($18.7 billion; Toronto, Ont.)

San Francisco Federal Credit Union ($1.1 billion; San Francisco, Calif.)

Robins Financial Credit Union ($2.4 billion; Warner Robins, Ga.)

Hoosier Hills Credit Union ($528 million; Bedford, Ind.)

Centra Credit Union ($1.4 billion; Columbus, Ind.)

Bellco Credit Union ($4.6 billion; Greenwood Village, Colo.).

Moreover, Meridian CU represents Member Loyalty’s first Canadian client.

“We go out of our way at Meridian to truly do what is in the best interest of our members to help them have a better life,” stated Wade Stayzer, senior vice president and chief member experience officer at Meridian CU. “We believe an important key to achieving sustainable growth and prosperity requires measuring performance on how well we can deliver on our promise. Member Loyalty Group offers industry leading methodology, superior technology and benchmarking data that will help us make the Meridian experience even better based on what our Members tell us they need.”

Kathy Sianis, vice president of branch services & operations at Robins Financial CU,

Kathy Sianis, vice president of branch services & operations at Robins Financial CU, said she was familiar with Member Loyalty Group’s survey program from working at a previous organization and that it was time for Robins Financial to take its current member feedback program to “another level.”

“We find their program very robust,” Sianis said. “It allows us not only to determine if our members are satisfied but loyal by recommending us to family members and friends. This program allows us to see how all of our channels are received by our members.”

According to Hoosier Hills CU’s chief marketing officer, Nan Morrow, Hoosier Hills partnered with the CUSO because they felt the “Voice of the Member” survey program was the “most comprehensive” and provided the credit union with both overall perceptions and feedback specific to member transactions and interactions.

“We wanted to be able to measure the service we provide to our members,” Morrow said. “We believe that the better our service is, the happier our members will be, and therefore, the more services they will want to and choose to use with us. The more we can do to listen to our members and improve the imperfections, the more business we are likely to gain.”

Michelle Bloedorn, Member Loyalty Group CEO, stated that it has been “a very busy year bringing on new clients to join our family.”