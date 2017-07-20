Print Email Reprints Share

MECU of Baltimore on Thursday said it recently returned $1 million in profits to its members.

The $1.1 billion credit union said the payout was distributed to qualifying members based on their individual deposit and loan relationship with the CU through the first six months of 2017.

