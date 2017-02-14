While cash back remains a popular reward, consumers would like to see a rewards card in which they would have a choice to establish a program they consider most relevant.
"We’ve tackled rewards preferences from a variety of angles over the past year, and we increasingly see cardholders express a desire for choice," Jaclyn Holmes, senior manager of payments insights for Auriemma Consulting Group.
