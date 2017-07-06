In one of his first official acts since being named permanent National Credit Union Administration chairman, Mark McWatters is calling for Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Director Richard Cordray to implement a conditional exemption from CFPB examination and enforcement authority for CUs with assets above $10 billion.

In a letter to Cordray, McWatters pointed to credit unions’ unique role within the financial servies marketplace, given that they are not-for-profit cooperatives answering to member-owners, rather than for-profit banks looking to pad the bottom line for shareholders. McWatters told Cordray that shifting examination and enforcement authority to NCUA would be an improvement over the current system, which places undue examination burden upon credit unions along with aggressive punitive fines.