Providing parity for member business lending and updates to various credit union insurance funds topped the agenda at the National Credit Union Administration's board meeting today at its headquarters in Alexandra, Va., the board's third open meeting of 2017.
The NCUA board on Thursday unanimously approved a request from the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation to revise its member business lending rule to provide parity with NCUA’s rule.
