Credit unions have a wealth of new opportunities after the National Credit Union Administration implemented new rules governing member business lending in 2016. While several experts described the new rules as offering more flexibility, they cautioned CUs more than ever will need experience on their side.

Pat Blaine, vice president of loan administration for $1.9 billion OneAZ Credit Union in Phoenix, said for starters every CU will need to have a clear understanding of what it wants from its MBL program – will it be a revenue driver or just an added-on member benefit?