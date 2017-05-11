The National Credit Union Administration’s new member business lending regulations, implemented Jan. 1, are designed to ease restrictions in this key product offering, and a number of experts say the industry is poised to see a steady uptick in growth.

But those same experts caution that credit unions cannot take an “if-you-build-it-they-will-come” approach. They’ll need to invest in the research, market data and special expertise to expand their portfolios beyond the slow and steady growth the industry has seen over the last decade. The new rule, they say, can be a significant boon, but it’s not a panacea.