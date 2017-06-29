Credit unions and the U.S. Small Business Administration share a common goal, but an “antiquated and arbitrary member business lending cap” is preventing the movement from fully realizing its potential and providing more support to small businesses.

That’s the message from Natasha Merz, VP of commercial lending at Newport News, Va.-based Langley Federal Credit Union, who testified today before the House Small Business subcommittee at a hearing on the SBA’s 504/CDC Loan Program and the value that credit unions provide to America’s small businesses.