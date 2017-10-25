David H. Stevens is retiring as president and CEO of the Mortgage Bankers Association on Sept. 30, 2018.
At the start of the organization's convention in Denver this week, Stevens announced he was in full remission from cancer, a diagnosis he had made public one year ago.
