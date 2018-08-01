Brandon Michaels, CEO of $664 million Mazuma Credit Union, Overland Park, Kan., this week said he will resign his post effective Aug. 23 to take the role of president and CEO of $2.1 billion JSC Federal Credit Union in Houston.

Michaels became CEO of Mazuma Credit Union Jan. 1, 2012, at that time taking over for the retiring Rob Givens. Michaels joined Mazuma in September 2009 after serving at San Francisco Fire Credit Union as vice president of finance.

Mazuma Credit Union CEO Brandon Michaels

Michaels is a third-generation credit union CEO, following in the footsteps of his mother and his grandmother. His grandmother is a retired, while his mother, Diana Michaels, currently is the CEO of $39 million Western Healthcare Federal Credit Union in Martinez, Calif.

Michaels was an early member of the Crashers, a network of young credit union professionals today known as the Cooperative Trust.

Mazuma CU said Deonne Christensen, its chief experience officer, will oversee the transition period until its board of directors appoints a new CEO. Christensen has been with Mazuma for five years and has worked in the financial industry for 25 years.

Deonne Christense, chief experience officer at Mazuma CU

Mazuma’s board and team released a statement expressing their gratitude to Michaels for his “invaluable contribution and dedication” to the credit union.

“Brandon has been a tremendous asset in defining a vision for our robust future. We are privileged to have worked with a person like him and we understand his decision to pursue another growth opportunity,” said Russ Petry, Mazuma’s board chair. “We have a tremendous team at Mazuma and are confident Mazuma will continue to be a catalyst to make Kansas City a better place.”

“As I reflect over the last nearly seven years, I am in awe of what this team has accomplished,” Michaels said. “It has been such a privilege to have led Mazuma during some of our most transformative years. As an organization that is passionate about people above everything else, I know Mazuma will remain committed to exceeding the needs of the members and the community.”

Established in 1948, Mazuma serves more than 63,000 members throughout all areas of Kansas City. Membership is open to those living or working in Cass, Clay and Jackson counties in Missouri, and Johnson and Wyandotte counties in Kansas.

