Martin Federal Credit Union, Orlando, Fla., merged with Lakeland-based MIDFLORIDA Credit Union effective March 1, the two CUs announced Wednesday.
A vote by the members of $116 million Martin FCU resulted in 90% of ballots cast in favor of the merger. Voting results were final on Feb. 17, the credit union said.
