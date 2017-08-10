La Crosse, Wis.-based Marine Credit Union on Wednesday said it has received regulatory approval to acquire five branches in three Wisconsin cities from Milwaukee-based Bank Mutual through a purchase agreement announced in April.
The acquisition will take place Aug. 25. The bank branches will reopen as branches of Marine Credit Union on Aug. 28.
