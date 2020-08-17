Maps Credit Union executive takes top job at Mocse CU

Shane Saunders has been named as the next president and CEO of Mocse Credit Union in Modesto, Calif., succeeding Tracey Kerr, who plans to retire on Sept. 1.

Kerr has spent 41 years in the credit union industry and has led Mocse since 1999.

“[H]er accomplishments are too numerous to name,” Joy Mastache, chairman of the credit union, said in a press release on Friday. “Her dedication to serving our members and communities has been unflagging. We offer our deepest gratitude for her service and wish Tracey and her family the very best in retirement.”

Saunders has 25 years of experience in the financial services industry, including having spent the last six years as chief experience officer at Maps Credit Union in Salem, Ore. Mastache said Saunders was selected in part because of the belief he “would provide a strong vision forward while furthering our member-oriented culture.”

Mocse Credit Union earned more than $433,000 during the first half of 2020, a 76% decline compared to the same period last year, with interest income down 19% and staffing costs up 11%.

The credit union serves over 26,000 members with over $343 million in assets.

