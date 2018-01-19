Oregon Community Credit Union on Thursday said Mandy Jones, CEO of the Eugene-based CU since 2006, will retire on April 6.

Ron Neumann, currently OCCU’s executive vice president, will succeed Jones as CEO on April 2. Neumann has been with the $1.6 billion credit union since 2010. As executive vice president, he presently oversees lending and lending services, credit and production services, finance, technology, business intelligence and administrative functions, including compliance, risk management, security, continuous process improvement, and facilities.

Prior to becoming executive vice president in 2017, Neumann served as OCCU’s chief financial officer, where he oversaw finance, technology, business intelligence, administrative functions and human resources.

Jones has been with Oregon Community CU for 17 years. During her tenure as CEO, it grew to $1.7 billion in assets from $730 million, and membership expanded 61% from 93,000 to more than 150,000. OCCU now is the state’s second-largest state-chartered credit union, and management says it continues to expand throughout Oregon.

Mandy Jones, retiring CEO of Oregon Community Credit Union

“In the time Mandy has led OCCU, the credit union has more than doubled in size, which has enabled OCCU to offer excellent products and services to our members,” Beverly Anderson, chair of the OCCU board of directors, said in a statement. “Every decision Mandy makes starts with two questions, ‘What is best for the members?’ and, ‘What is the right thing to do?’ Her personal commitment to our members and our communities is reflected throughout the organization.”

During her tenure as CEO, Jones is credited with spearheading support for OCCU’s major community giving activities and involvement, including its Community Outreach for Employees (CORE) Volunteer Program, Volunteer Day, Shred Fest and OCCU’s active programming and donations for Children’s Miracle Network, United Way of Lane County and hundreds of nonprofits, as well as the more than $1 million in scholarships to PathwayOregon at the University of Oregon.

Jones also is the immediate past board chair of the Eugene Chamber of Commerce and has been active on both credit union and community boards. Prior to being CEO, Jones served as the credit union’s chief operating officer, where she oversaw all credit union operations.

Anderson said the OCCU board of directors “worked hard to fulfill its responsibilities to hire the next CEO,” and was pleased with the decision to tap Neumann.

“We envisioned OCCU in 2025 and asked ourselves what skills and qualities would be needed to achieve that vision,” Anderson said. “Then, we watched Ron demonstrate his leadership abilities. It became increasingly clear that he had exactly what we needed. Ron has the vision, talent, enthusiasm and leadership to take OCCU into the future.”

“I am honored to follow in Mandy’s footsteps and am truly appreciative of the trust and confidence the board has placed in me,” Neumann said. “We will continue our journey at OCCU to live our brand and practice our core values while serving our membership. I am very excited for the future of this organization.”

Ron Neumann, EVP of Oregon Community CU. Neumann will take over the helm as CEO in April 2018.

In addition to his work at OCCU, Neumann currently serves on the executive committee for the United Way of Lane County’s board of directors. Recently, he was appointed a board member for CU Benefits Alliance. He also is a member of the Governmental Affairs Committee of the Northwest Credit Union Association.

Neumann received his MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and has a BS in Chemical Engineering from the University of Michigan.

Oregon Community Credit Union was founded in 1956 in Eugene. Today, OCCU has more than 150,000 members.

