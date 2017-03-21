The Filene Research Institute estimates that about 90 percent of all credit unions in the United States have at least a presence on either Facebook or Twitter, but the landscape is rapidly changing. Not only are functionalities within those two platforms evolving, but new apps are growing in popularity each day.
So how can credit unions master today’s social media space while also preparing for tomorrow?
