After a public competition to help select a new name, Red River Mill Employees Federal Credit Union in Natchitoches, La., has rebranded as Engage FCU.

Originally chartered in 1975 to serve the employees of the Red River Paper Mill, the new name is just the latest change for the $8.8 million-asset credit union, which adopted a community charter in 2013, received CDFI certification in 2014 and built a new headquarters in 2015.

“We are very proud of our legacy with the Red River Paper Mill, and we’re grateful to the community and our members for the years of trust and loyalty,” CEO Kathy Deloney said in a statement. “The new name was selected because it reflects our dedication to financial inclusion and because it better represents the expanded geographic area we serve today. We remain committed to providing our members with highly competitive and convenient financial products and services. This name change is a crucial part of that commitment moving forward.”

The headquarters of Engage Federal Credit Union, which was known as Red River Mill Employees FCU before rebranding.

Board Chairman Steve Nichols said regardless of the name, the credit union will continue to emphasize its position as a community-minded financial institution.

“We have most of the same services you would find at a large multi-national bank, but a mission of advancing financial education and opportunity for Louisiana residents,” he said.

The new name will not impact the accounts of the more than 1,300 members the credit union serves. “It will be business as usual, only with a new name and new look,” said Deloney, adding that updated signage, checks and debit cards would be rolled out in the coming weeks and months.

As for the competition, the winner was David Moscatelli, co-founder of Chicago-based Abacus Analytics, LLP, which provides analytics such as fraud detection, talent analytics and more for the credit union industry.

“What a surprise!” Moscatelli said in a statement. “I am so flattered and humbled to have been selected the winner. I can’t wait to see the impact this change has on the credit union and its community.”

