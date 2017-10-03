For the 20th anniversary of Credit Union Journal’s annual Day in the Life of Credit Unions project, instead of producing the big slideshow and print spread of photos that were taken all on the same day a couple months prior to International Credit Union Day, this year, we’re asking credit union to shoot their photos on International Credit Union Day.

Photos should be taken throughout the day on Oct. 19 and can be of just about anything that happens to be going on at the credit union that day. Whether it’s the kind of thing that happens every day – like a member service rep working with a member or someone delivering the mail – or something special that was cooked up specifically to celebrate ICU Day, we want your photos.