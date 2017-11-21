More than 60 percent of credit unions are “extremely concerned” about the possibility of another Equifax-type data breach.

That’s according to a new report released this week by the National Association of Federally-Insured Credit Unions, which found that the threat of merchant data breaches – such as those at Target, Home Depot, Michaels and countless others – continues to keep CU leaders awake at night. Fifty-eight percent of survey respondents said they remain “very concerned” about that possibility.

Among other highlights of the report:

