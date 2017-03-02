After 25 years at the helm of the Maine Credit Union League and its subsidiary Synergent, president and CEO John Murphy is set to retire in June. The man tasked with filling those shoes is Todd Mason, a former VP at the Michigan Credit Union League and currently chief strategy officer for Michigan-based indirect auto lending tech firm RouteOne.

In his new role, Mason will oversee an organization that now comprises 58 member credit unions serving more than 50% of the state’s population. He spoke with Credit Union Journal about his background and the challenges ahead – for himself, for Maine’s CUs and for the movement as a whole.