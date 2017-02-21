The boards of the Maine Credit Union League and its subsidiary, Synergent, announced that they have selected Todd Mason as president and CEO of both organizations.
Mason will succeed John Murphy, who is retiring in June after serving 25 years as the president and CEO of the Maine CU League and Synergent.
