Credit unions in Maine enjoyed robust growth across the board during the first half of 2017, according to the Maine Credit Union League.
Through June 30, 2017, the combined assets at Maine credit unions increased by 4.2 percent to nearly $7.6 billion, while outstanding loans increased by 9.1 percent year-over-year and now total some $5.42 billion.
