WASHINGTON — Rep. Blaine Luetkemeyer, the chairman of the House financial institutions subcommittee, said Wednesday that he plans to reintroduce a bill that would change the way banks are designated as systemically important.
The bill would remove the $50 billion asset threshold established by the Dodd-Frank Act and replace it with an indicator test that focuses on measures including size, interconnectedness, cross-border activities and complexity. The Missouri Republican introduced the bill in the last Congress and it eventually passed the House despite Democratic opposition.
