Lucro Commercial Solutions outlines succession plan

Lucro Commercial Solutions has named its president, Nick Darvill, as its next CEO.

Nick Darvill will become CEO of Lucro Commercial Solutions.

Darvill will replace Jim Gallagher, who is retiring from leading the organization, on Jan. 1, according to a press release on Wednesday. Gallagher has served as CEO of Lucro, which is a credit union service organization owned by Corporate One Credit Union, since 2003 and will remain as the member engagement manager.

Darvill will retain the title of president, which he was promoted to in May, once he takes over as CEO. He previously served as senior vice president of credit and created the real estate appraisal services department. He was later named executive vice president of credit and was a founding committee member of Digital Business Lending Center, an online portal for business loan applications.

“On behalf of Corporate One and the Lucro team we’re thrilled to announce Nick as the incoming CEO,” Gallagher said in the press release. “He’s more than equipped to lead Lucro into the future as a proven and well-respected leader. Nick has played an integral role in the growth and success of the company since arriving at Lucro in 2010.”

