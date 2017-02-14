Members love their credit unions – but what about a different kind of CU love affair?

A 2015 CareerBuilder survey conducted by Harris Poll revealed that more than one-third (37%) of U.S. workers have dated colleagues, and nearly one-in-four (23%) of office workers nationally have dated bosses or others higher up the corporate hierarchy. One-third of respondents kept their relationships secret, while 18% said they were attracted to coworkers because they had similar jobs. And it’s not just dating or a casual fling – as much as 33% of relationships that began at work have led to marriages.