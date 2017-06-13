The Louisiana Credit Union League announced that it has launched a shopping rewards program called “CU Perks” designed for both members and credit unions.
Formed in partnership with Retail Benefits, an online deals provider, members can earn up to 40 percent by shopping at the same stores where they are shopping at now. In addition, credit unions will be able to receive rewards from purchases made by their members.
