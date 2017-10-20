In 2016, Louisiana credit unions drove more than $1.5 billion dollars in economic impact and delivered $125 million in direct benefits to their 1.2 million members, according to a new study released Thursday.

The Louisiana Credit Union League said the report estimated the economic contributions of credit unions in Louisiana to the state's economy using the Regional Input-Output Modeling System multipliers developed by the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis. It used credit union data for 2016 from the National Credit Union Administration and the Credit Union National Association.