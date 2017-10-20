In 2016, Louisiana credit unions drove more than $1.5 billion dollars in economic impact and delivered $125 million in direct benefits to their 1.2 million members, according to a new study released Thursday.
The Louisiana Credit Union League said the report estimated the economic contributions of credit unions in Louisiana to the state's economy using the Regional Input-Output Modeling System multipliers developed by the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis. It used credit union data for 2016 from the National Credit Union Administration and the Credit Union National Association.
Subscribe Now
Authoritative analysis and perspective for every segment of the credit union industry
14-Day Free Trial
No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Have an account? Sign In