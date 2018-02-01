The Louisiana Credit Union League announced on Wednesday that its board has selected Robert Gallman to be its new president and CEO, effective March 1.

Gallman succeeds Anne Cochran, who announced her intention to retire in July.

Before being hired by LCUL, Gallman served the Cornerstone Credit Union League for 20 years, holding roles such as executive vice president, chief operations officer and chief business services officer. He also worked for the CUNA Mutual Insurance Company as vice president and senior marketing officer.

“In this new role, I have the distinct opportunity to work for a highly-respected association with a strong tradition of advocating on behalf of Louisiana credit unions. I will make it my top priority to ensure that LCUL remains a valuable resource for its members while advancing our advocacy efforts and strengthening the services we offer," Gallman said in a press release.

Cochran has been the Louisiana league's president and CEO for nearly 25 years. Her legacy includes several legislative victories for credit unions and the development of products, services and programs for Louisiana credit unions, including the Louisiana Credit Union Foundation, a disaster assistance and professional development fund for credit unions.

"While the transition into retirement is bittersweet, I know that I am leaving the league in the best hands possible," Cochran said in the release. "Bob's track record of effective and strategic leadership will guide the league through this transition and continue to grow our exceptional organization."

