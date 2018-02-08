Loudoun Credit Union, a $41 million institution based in Leesburg, Va., announced that its board of directors has named Travis Allen as its new chief executive officer, effective Feb. 22.

Travis Allen, Loudoun CU CEO

Allen succeeds former CEO Darrin Myers, who left the post in November 2017 to be “closer to family.”



“Mr. Allen brings to LCU a wealth of experience and work with larger credit unions, but what makes him the best candidate for us is his alignment with Loudoun Credit Union’s values, vision and passion for serving our members who serve our community,” said Cindy Mester, chair of the board of directors, in a statement.

With more than 18 years of financial services experience, Allen most recently served as regional branch manager at East Idaho Credit Union, a $274 million institution based in Idaho Falls, Idaho.

Allen holds a bachelor's degree in business finance, and also graduated with honors from the Credit Union National Association’s management school.

Loudoun CU posted net income of about $62,000 in 2017, up from about $38,000 in the prior year.