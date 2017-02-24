Terry R. West, president and CEO of VyStar Credit Union, announced that he plans to retire from the Jacksonville, Fla.-based institution, effective August 11.
“Good leaders know when it’s time to step aside,” West stated. “I still love coming to work each day, but I’m in my sixties and I’ve been CEO for 25 years and employed by VyStar for going on 29 years.”
Subscribe Now
Authoritative analysis and perspective for every segment of the credit union industry
14-Day Free Trial
No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Have an account? Sign In