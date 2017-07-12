Hubert Hoosman, Jr., the former CEO of St. Louis-based Vantage Credit Union, died earlier this month in a car crash. He was 60 years old.

Hoosman retired from Vantage in 2013 after leading the credit union for 19 years. That same year he was honored with a Herb Wegner Memorial Award for Individual Achievement, recognizing his efforts related to education, partnerships with local schools, his involvement in helping found the African-American Credit Union Coalition, raising funds for the national Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. memorial in Washington and more. He was also inducted in 2013 into the AACUC’s Hall of Fame for lifetime achievement. Since his retirement, Hoosman had reportedly been running a realty firm and brokerage company with his wife.