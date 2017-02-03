Martin Breland will retire as president and CEO of Tower Federal Credit Union, Laurel, Md., on June 30, the credit union said Friday.

Breland has been at Tower for 28 years, 22 of them as president and CEO. The CU said Breland led Tower through a period of “sustained growth” to become the largest federal credit union in Maryland, with almost 160,000 members and $3 billion in assets. During this period of growth Tower reportedly built significant financial strength, increasing its net worth from $50 million to $328.9 million.