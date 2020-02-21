Longtime leader of Black Hills FCU to retire

Roger Heacock, president and CEO of Black Hills Federal Credit Union in Rapid City, S.D., will retire in January.

The credit union’s board will conduct a national search for his replacement with the help of D. Hilton Associates, according to a press release on Thursday.

Heacock joined Black Hills in 1978 and became president five years later. During his tenure, the institution has grown from just $20 million in assets to more than $1.4 billion. Membership has surged from 11,000 to more than 74,000.

“I’ve been fortunate to lead and learn from an incredible group of employees and volunteers,” Heacock said in the press release. “We’ve worked together to grow our credit union into the world-class financial institution it is today. Our accomplishments speak for themselves; however, the satisfaction that comes from helping members and our communities has been rewarding beyond my expectations. I have every confidence Black Hills Federal Credit Union will continue to thrive.”

Black Hills earned $10.6 million last year, up more than 70% from 2018.