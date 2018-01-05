Kirsten Sutton Mork, the staff director at the House Financial Services Committee, will become chief of staff at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau in the coming weeks, Committee Chairman Jeb Hensarling, R-Tex., said Friday.

Mork, 34, spent four years as the House panel's deputy staff director and had been Hensarling's legislative director and financial services policy adviser. She will be succeeded by Shannon McGahn, who has been a counselor for the past year to Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

"As one of my longest-serving and most dedicated aides, Kirsten has been an indispensable adviser to me for the last nine years," Hensarling said in a press release. "Her leadership, deep understanding of financial policy and the legislative process, strength of character, and commitment to conservative principles have been vital to the great victories the committee has achieved for the American People during her tenure here."

Mork began her career as a finance assistant to Rep. Peter Roskam, R-Ill., during his 2006 campaign and later served as his legislative assistant covering financial services issues. She also worked for two years for former Secretary of Health and Human Services Tom Price, when he was in Congress.

McGahn is returning to her former job as staff director at the committee after advising Mnuchin on legislative and public affairs issues. She has been the committee's deputy staff director for strategy and public affairs, and deputy chief of staff for communications. McGahn also was a past spokesman for former House Majority Leader Tom Delay.

“I am pleased to welcome Shannon back to the Financial Services Committee," Hensarling said in a press release. "Her leadership will be invaluable this year as we work to put forth bold solutions to reform our broken housing finance system and continue our efforts to pass legislation that promotes a healthy economy that is working for all working Americans.”

