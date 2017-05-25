American 1 Credit Union President and CEO David C. Puckett will turn the reins over to Martha Fuerstenau, currently the CU’s executive vice president when he retires at the end of this year.
During his 35-year tenure, Puckett has seen the $321 million credit union through two name changes, six mergers and growth from 7,000 members to more than 55,000 members.
