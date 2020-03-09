Longtime CEO of Members Cooperative in Minn. set to retire

Tammy Heikkinen, president and CEO of Members Cooperative Credit Union in Duluth, Minn., will retire.

Tammy Heikkinen, president and CEO of Members Cooperative

The credit union said on Monday that it had hired D. Hilton Associates to complete a national search to help find Heikkinen’s replacement.

Heikkinen has worked at Members Cooperative since 1978 and has led the institution since 2008. She will stay in her current role until her successor joins the credit union.

During Heikkinen’s tenure, the credit union has grown to almost $800 million in assets with more than 55,000 members and a dozen branches in Minnesota. It has also completed two mergers — Lake State Credit Union and Lakes Area Federal Credit Union.

“It has been an honor and a privilege to serve our members and communities for so many years,” Heikkinen said in a press release. “Knowing that the credit union is financially sound and well-positioned for its next stage of growth, I am confident about the organization’s promising future.”

Members Cooperative earned roughly $6.2 million in 2019, up about 24% from a year earlier.

