Print Email Reprints Share

After more than 29 years as president and CEO of TNConnect Credit Union, Knoxville, Tenn., Linda Childs has decided now is the right time to retire and begin the next chapter in her life.

Her retirement from the $51 million CU is effective Aug. 31, TNConnect said is a press release Tuesday.

Subscribe Now

Authoritative analysis and perspective for every segment of the credit union industry
Learn More

14-Day Free Trial

No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Get 14-Day Free Trial