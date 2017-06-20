After more than 29 years as president and CEO of TNConnect Credit Union, Knoxville, Tenn., Linda Childs has decided now is the right time to retire and begin the next chapter in her life.
Her retirement from the $51 million CU is effective Aug. 31, TNConnect said is a press release Tuesday.
