Credit union executives who skimmed reports about the Federal Trade Commission fining Western Union $586 million for lax fraud prevention procedures and assumed there was no connection to CUs, should think again, according to one expert.
Cindy Williams, vice president at Des Moines, Iowa-based compliance solutions provider PolicyWorks, told Credit Union Journal it is likely there are credit unions that are completely unaware they are even doing business with money services businesses – also known as MSBs – which opens up credit unions to compliance risks.
