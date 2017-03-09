Credit union executives who skimmed reports about the Federal Trade Commission fining Western Union $586 million for lax fraud prevention procedures and assumed there was no connection to CUs, should think again, according to one expert.

Cindy Williams, vice president at Des Moines, Iowa-based compliance solutions provider PolicyWorks, told Credit Union Journal it is likely there are credit unions that are completely unaware they are even doing business with money services businesses – also known as MSBs – which opens up credit unions to compliance risks.