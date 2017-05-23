WASHINGTON — Lenders are objecting to the Trump administration's proposed $30 million fee designed to partially fund upgrades to the Federal Housing Administration.
While the mortgage industry agrees that the FHA should upgrade its risk management system, representatives argue that the budget shows the agency is making enough money on its own to bear the cost of the improvements.
