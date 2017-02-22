The National Federation of Community Development Credit Unions on Tuesday said the League of Southeastern Credit Unions & Affiliates -- which serves CUs in Florida and Alabama -- has joined the Juntos Avanzamos program for Hispanic outreach.
The Federation said in a statement LSCU joins others in the credit union industry who understand serving immigrants is a “strategy for credit union growth” and is vital to “fulfilling our collective goal” of helping people of modest means achieve financial independence.
Subscribe Now
Authoritative analysis and perspective for every segment of the credit union industry
14-Day Free Trial
No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Have an account? Sign In