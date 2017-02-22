The National Federation of Community Development Credit Unions on Tuesday said the League of Southeastern Credit Unions & Affiliates -- which serves CUs in Florida and Alabama -- has joined the Juntos Avanzamos program for Hispanic outreach.

The Federation said in a statement LSCU joins others in the credit union industry who understand serving immigrants is a “strategy for credit union growth” and is vital to “fulfilling our collective goal” of helping people of modest means achieve financial independence.