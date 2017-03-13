Print Email Reprints Share

The League of Southeastern Credit Unions & Affiliates announced that it will issue a 5.6% rebate to its full-dues paying member credit unions for 2017, marking the fifth straight year of such payments.

This year’s payout will amount to $202,623. LSCU & Affiliates has returned more than $1.4 million to credit unions through dues rebates and patronage dividends over the past several years.

