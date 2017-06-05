First Federal Bank in Kansas City, Mo., is at the center of litigation that threatens to undermine what it means to be a mutual.
Two former account holders of Inter-State Federal Savings and Loan Association of Kansas City, which merged into First Federal last year, filed a lawsuit in February in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Missouri, claiming they were shortchanged by the merger.
