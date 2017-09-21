WASHINGTON – Equifax CEO Richard Smith and Wells Fargo CEO Tim Sloan are scheduled to testify on major operational breakdowns at both companies before Senate lawmakers during the first week of October.

The Senate Banking Committee announced Thursday that it would hold a hearing Oct. 3 on Wells Fargo's phony-accounts scandal, which was first revealed by regulators a year ago. The hearing, entitled "Wells Fargo: One Year Later," will feature Sloan as its sole witness.