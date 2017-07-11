The Filene Research Institute has named Lauren Culp as the new manager of the Cooperative Trust, the mentorship and development program for young professionals within the credit union movement.
Culp succeeds James Marshall, who has led the Trust since 2013 and oversaw massive growth of the program, including a Herb Wegner award earlier this year. Marshall will reportedly remain a Filene and assist Culp during the transition process.
